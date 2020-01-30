Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOBL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 851,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,928,000 after acquiring an additional 129,881 shares during the last quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 815,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,395,000 after acquiring an additional 94,811 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,194,000 after acquiring an additional 64,379 shares during the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,405,000. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after acquiring an additional 55,441 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS NOBL traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.36. The stock had a trading volume of 509,611 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.4403 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.