Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Corbus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.71.

NASDAQ:CRBP traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.49. 302,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,793. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average of $5.44. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.70 million, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.83.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 175.16% and a negative return on equity of 169.38%. The company had revenue of $2.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 million. On average, analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning raised its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 202,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 240.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 68,924 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,079,000. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

