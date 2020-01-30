CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,400 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the December 31st total of 64,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 45,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of NYSE CTK traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.24. The company had a trading volume of 22,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,611. CooTek has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $12.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -528.00 and a beta of 1.37.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. CooTek (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.28%. The firm had revenue of $31.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. Research analysts forecast that CooTek will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CTK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.95.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

