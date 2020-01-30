Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,362 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total value of $3,043,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total transaction of $1,123,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COO traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $353.40. 268,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $331.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.43. Cooper Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $270.54 and a twelve month high of $365.68.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $691.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.83 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.49%.

COO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.70.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

