ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:HEPA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:HEPA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 12,425,639 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,282% from the previous session’s volume of 899,257 shares.The stock last traded at $5.74 and had previously closed at $4.98.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.33.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:HEPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.11.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ContraVir Pharmaceuticals stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:HEPA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Sabby Management LLC owned about 3.33% of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About ContraVir Pharmaceuticals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and TXL, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

