Continental’s (CTTAF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.89.

Get Continental alerts:

CTTAF remained flat at $$111.47 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 46 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.31. Continental has a fifty-two week low of $111.47 and a fifty-two week high of $265.24.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.