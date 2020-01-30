Content Value Network (CVNT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.46 Million

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Content Value Network token can now be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, BitMax and BitForex. During the last week, Content Value Network has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. Content Value Network has a total market capitalization of $5.46 million and $186,620.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $286.77 or 0.03076233 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010754 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00192032 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029854 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00119658 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Content Value Network

Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 632,524,282 tokens. Content Value Network’s official website is cvn.io

Content Value Network Token Trading

Content Value Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, BitMax and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Value Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Content Value Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

