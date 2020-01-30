CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.08-3.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.010492626-1.01240282 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNMD traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.35. 412,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,162. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.35, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.40. CONMED has a 12-month low of $67.71 and a 12-month high of $116.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.51.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. CONMED had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

Several research firms recently commented on CNMD. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CONMED from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONMED from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of CONMED from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CONMED from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.50.

In related news, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total value of $198,998.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,300.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Jed Kennedy sold 11,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $1,294,469.54. 4.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

