Confluence Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 630,534 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,602 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $33,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $30,000. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $53.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.81. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $49.60 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $171.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $540,434.50. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 289,193 shares of company stock worth $15,846,893. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. ValuEngine raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

