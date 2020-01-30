Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys 1,363 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 352,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises 2.0% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Lockheed Martin worth $137,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 257.1% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $454.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $423.20.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $433.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $406.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.57. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $281.00 and a 1-year high of $438.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.