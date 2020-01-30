Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CRK. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities cut Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $5.40 to $4.60 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comstock Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.77.

Shares of CRK stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $5.49. 416,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,306. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.91. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $10.70.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $224.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 235.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 43,902 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 373.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 37,873 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

