Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) Sets New 12-Month High at $51.00

Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.00 and last traded at $51.00, with a volume of 11433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Computer Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Computer Services alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.93 and a 200-day moving average of $43.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.26.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Computer Services stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned approximately 0.25% of Computer Services worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI)

Computer Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. It provides processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; professional services; and e-business services, as well as equipment and supply sales.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.