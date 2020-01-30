Compass Financial Group Inc. Has $14.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Compass Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises approximately 12.7% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Compass Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $14,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 26,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after buying an additional 8,788 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 33,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 13,575 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6,213.8% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWV stock opened at $191.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.21. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $156.06 and a one year high of $194.89.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

