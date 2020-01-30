COMPANHIA PARAN/S (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.75

COMPANHIA PARAN/S (OTCMKTS:ELPVY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.75 and last traded at $18.75, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of COMPANHIA PARAN/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get COMPANHIA PARAN/S alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

COMPANHIA PARAN/S (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. COMPANHIA PARAN/S had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.40%.

About COMPANHIA PARAN/S (OTCMKTS:ELPVY)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for COMPANHIA PARAN/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPANHIA PARAN/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.