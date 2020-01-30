COMMERCEWEST Bk/SH (OTCBB:CWBK) Releases Earnings Results

COMMERCEWEST Bk/SH (OTCBB:CWBK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.53 million during the quarter.

The stock has a market cap of $87.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.55. COMMERCEWEST Bk/SH has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10.

Get COMMERCEWEST Bk/SH alerts:

About COMMERCEWEST Bk/SH

CommerceWest Bank, N.A. provides various commercial banking services to the small and mid-sized businesses in southern California. It offers checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposits, sweep accounts, attorney client trust accounts, and now and escrow trust accounts; and real estate loans, such as owner user commercial real estate loans, commercial or industrial building loans, office and retail building loans, and multi-family real estate loans.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for COMMERCEWEST Bk/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMMERCEWEST Bk/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.