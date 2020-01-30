Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Stock Position Lifted by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 217.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 1,607.1% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 65.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

CBSH stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.15. 3,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,658. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.71. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $54.65 and a one year high of $69.48. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.06%. The business had revenue of $346.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Daniel D. Callahan sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $264,848.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,139. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 30,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $2,117,551.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,221,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,457,058.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,155 shares of company stock valued at $4,624,931 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBSH has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $58.00.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.