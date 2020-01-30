Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,971,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,567,864. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. Comcast has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.3% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 4.7% during the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,295 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 11,318 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

