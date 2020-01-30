Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,261 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 3.0% of Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its stake in Comcast by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Comcast by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim set a $57.00 price target on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.09.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.74. 9,315,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,567,864. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.84%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

