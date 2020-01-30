Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $41.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Columbus McKinnon, is a broad-line designer, manufacturer and supplier of sophisticated material handling products and integrated material handling solutions that are widely distributed to industrial and consumer markets worldwide. The Company’s material handling products are sold, omestically and internationally, principally to third party distributors and, to a lesser extent, directly to manufacturers and other end-users. The Company’s integrated material handling solutions businesses deal directly with end-users. “

CMCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ:CMCO traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $35.71. 5,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.82 and its 200-day moving average is $37.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Columbus McKinnon has a 1-year low of $30.76 and a 1-year high of $43.09.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.68 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.76%.

In related news, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $51,619.68. Also, VP Alan S. Korman sold 5,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $228,247.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,503 shares of company stock valued at $738,459. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 3rd quarter worth $459,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 3rd quarter worth $1,178,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

