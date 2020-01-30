CoinPoker Price Reaches $0.0097 on Exchanges (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 29th. One CoinPoker token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Allcoin, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. CoinPoker has a market cap of $2.73 million and approximately $30,080.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CoinPoker alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $289.82 or 0.03121788 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010777 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00192314 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00029541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00118944 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CoinPoker Token Profile

CoinPoker was first traded on October 24th, 2017. CoinPoker’s total supply is 307,753,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,654,913 tokens. CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker . The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CoinPoker Token Trading

CoinPoker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinPoker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinPoker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.