Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the December 31st total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
In related news, EVP Francis C. Poli sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $133,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,324.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 50.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,175,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $111,923,000 after buying an additional 136,845 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,719,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,443,000 after acquiring an additional 132,456 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 8.3% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 551,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,282,000 after acquiring an additional 42,305 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Cohen & Steers by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 548,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,435,000 after acquiring an additional 14,545 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Cohen & Steers by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 310,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the period. 47.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:CNS traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.52. The stock had a trading volume of 339 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,935. Cohen & Steers has a 52 week low of $36.78 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.70.
Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $109.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.18 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 48.90%. Cohen & Steers’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cohen & Steers will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.
