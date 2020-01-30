Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,780 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In other news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $158,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,454.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $62,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,332 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $73.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.02, a PEG ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.58. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a one year low of $45.97 and a one year high of $74.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.63.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $136.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.50 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 21.84%. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

