Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Clorox were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,336,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,101,000 after acquiring an additional 207,856 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.4% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,651,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,423,000 after acquiring an additional 17,409 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,047,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,831,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 617,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 15,438.7% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 425,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 422,711 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $826,245.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $106,096.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,805 shares in the company, valued at $849,503.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Clorox stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $155.71. 74,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,993. The company has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. Clorox Co has a twelve month low of $143.58 and a twelve month high of $166.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.05.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 123.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $137.00 price target (down from $143.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Cfra downgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.17.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

