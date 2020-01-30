Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 27,587 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 15,425 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the third quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.3% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,393 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.69.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $52.28 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $74.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.53. The company has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $14,801,861.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.