Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CLSD. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Clearside Biomedical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.92.

NASDAQ CLSD traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,776,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,655. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1.39. Clearside Biomedical has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 18,893.49% and a negative return on equity of 316.25%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. On average, analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter worth $98,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 273.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 280,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 205,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

