Clearone Inc (NASDAQ:CLRO) Short Interest Update

Clearone Inc (NASDAQ:CLRO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,600 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the December 31st total of 99,600 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.6 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Clearone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

CLRO traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $1.96. 3 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,878. Clearone has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $2.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.93.

Clearone (NASDAQ:CLRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Clearone had a negative return on equity of 15.17% and a negative net margin of 34.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 million for the quarter.

In other Clearone news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley acquired 21,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $39,018.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,406,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,257,167.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought 48,639 shares of company stock worth $88,989 over the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clearone stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearone Inc (NASDAQ:CLRO) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.52% of Clearone worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers various professional audio communication products, including professional conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; and professional microphones for use in various applications.

