Clean TeQ (ASX:CLQ) Trading Down 7.1%

Clean TeQ Holdings Limited (ASX:CLQ) fell 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.26 ($0.18) and last traded at A$0.26 ($0.18), 948,359 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.28 ($0.20).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 8.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$0.24 and its 200 day moving average is A$0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $182.88 million and a PE ratio of -10.21.

In related news, insider Ian Knight sold 488,400 shares of Clean TeQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.23 ($0.16), for a total value of A$109,890.00 ($77,936.17).

Clean TeQ Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides metals recovery and industrial water treatment services primarily in Australia. It operates in two segments, Water and Metals. The Water segment offers Continuous Ionic Filtration and Macroporous Polymer Adsorption resin technologies to filter, separate, purify, and recycle polluted water for drinking, agricultural, recreational, or industrial uses.

