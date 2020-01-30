Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 24th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

Clarus has a payout ratio of 32.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Clarus to earn $0.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.

NASDAQ CLAR opened at $13.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Clarus has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The company has a market cap of $390.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average is $12.46.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $60.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.06 million. Clarus had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 10.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Clarus in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

