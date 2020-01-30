CK Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:CKISY) Shares Down 2.2%

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY) shares fell 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.43 and last traded at $34.43, 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.20.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CK Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.08.

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited, an infrastructure company, develops, invests, and operates infrastructure businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. The company invests in energy infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, water infrastructure, waste management, waste-to-energy, household infrastructure, and infrastructure related businesses.

