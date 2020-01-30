City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $57.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 million. City had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 29.76%.

Shares of NASDAQ CHCO traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,579. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.78. City has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.96.

Get City alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.19%.

In other City news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 1,709 shares of City stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total transaction of $138,138.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,106,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 2,250 shares of City stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $180,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,121.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,459 shares of company stock worth $358,578. Company insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHCO. Zacks Investment Research raised City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on City in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.17.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.