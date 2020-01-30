Citigroup Trims Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Target Price to $350.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $385.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.00.

Illumina stock opened at $313.30 on Thursday. Illumina has a 1-year low of $263.30 and a 1-year high of $380.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.32.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Illumina’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total transaction of $206,868.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,202.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,501,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,212 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in Illumina by 3,100.0% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 96 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Illumina in the third quarter worth $31,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Illumina by 296.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 123 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Illumina by 90.9% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 126 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

