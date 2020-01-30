Citigroup Raises PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target to $36.00

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PPL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, January 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of PPL from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.79.

Shares of PPL traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,545,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,929,513. The firm has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.74 and a 200-day moving average of $32.54. PPL has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $36.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. PPL had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 14.73%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PPL will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.75%.

In other PPL news, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $13,349,381.76. Also, COO Vincent Sorgi sold 13,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $466,211.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,423.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 790,664 shares of company stock worth $26,840,754. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in PPL by 6.9% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 66,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 8.4% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

