Citigroup Increases ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $384.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $345.00 to $384.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $332.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho lowered ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $308.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $305.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.54.

NYSE NOW traded up $21.92 on Thursday, hitting $334.85. 2,956,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,809. The business’s fifty day moving average is $293.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.91. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $187.01 and a 12 month high of $318.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,860.39, a PEG ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.56, for a total value of $6,678,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $368,218.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.35, for a total value of $472,573.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,700,037.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,050 shares of company stock valued at $23,803,624 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 243.9% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

