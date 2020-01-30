Citigroup Increases Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target to $63.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PEG. Barclays lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

PEG stock opened at $60.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.24. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $52.50 and a twelve month high of $63.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.06.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $96,607.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,069 shares in the company, valued at $4,453,839.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $36,618.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,826.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,975 shares of company stock valued at $358,011 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 123.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.