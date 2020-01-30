Citigroup Downgrades Tiger Brands (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) to Sell

Tiger Brands (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TBLMY opened at $14.34 on Thursday. Tiger Brands has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $20.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.20.
Tiger Brands Company Profile
