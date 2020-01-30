Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Trimmed by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 85.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,517,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,507,848,000 after acquiring an additional 839,300 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,066,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496,113 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $862,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621,798 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,745,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $777,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $444,882,000. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.56. 1,090,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,509,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $202.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.62. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $3,163,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $1,765,713.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,013.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

