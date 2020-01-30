Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $374.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.33 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Cirrus Logic updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

CRUS opened at $81.61 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $35.36 and a one year high of $86.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRUS. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.89.

In related news, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $1,138,080.00. Also, Director John C. Carter sold 12,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $910,401.91. Insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock worth $3,429,133 over the last three months. 2.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

