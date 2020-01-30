Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $272.90.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company.

Get Cintas alerts:

Shares of CTAS traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $283.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,224. Cintas has a 12-month low of $185.93 and a 12-month high of $287.74. The stock has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $273.66 and its 200 day moving average is $263.73.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.24. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,838,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in Cintas by 399.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 30,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,257,000 after acquiring an additional 24,453 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cintas by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,017,000 after acquiring an additional 36,258 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 747.6% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 8,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Featured Article: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.