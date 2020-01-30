Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cincinnati Bell were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,865,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,127,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 4,340.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 468,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 457,670 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Bell alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CBB shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Cincinnati Bell to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Cincinnati Bell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cincinnati Bell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cincinnati Bell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Bell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of Cincinnati Bell stock opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $693.28 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.43. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $14.01.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $382.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.15 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Theodore H. Torbeck sold 15,000 shares of Cincinnati Bell stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $199,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 285,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,801,216.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.