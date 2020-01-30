Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Announces Earnings Results

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $4.57, Briefing.com reports. Cimpress had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 173.17%. The firm had revenue of $820.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR traded up $12.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $123.67. 830,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,127. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.06. Cimpress has a 12 month low of $73.74 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.49.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cimpress in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Cimpress in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.67.
About Cimpress
Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.
Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.