Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Announces Earnings Results

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $4.57, Briefing.com reports. Cimpress had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 173.17%. The firm had revenue of $820.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR traded up $12.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $123.67. 830,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,127. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.06. Cimpress has a 12 month low of $73.74 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Get Cimpress alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cimpress in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Cimpress in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.67.

In other news, insider Scott J. Vassalluzzo sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $101,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cimpress

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.