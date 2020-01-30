CIBC Raises Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target to C$28.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price target upped by analysts at CIBC from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BLX. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a report on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Boralex from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Boralex from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Boralex stock traded up C$0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$27.71. 92,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,453. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$25.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.79. Boralex has a 52 week low of C$17.50 and a 52 week high of C$27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -243.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.31.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.38) by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$92.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$99.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Boralex will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

