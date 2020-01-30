Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Oppenheimer

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) was upgraded by stock analysts at Oppenheimer to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a $82.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.70% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.81.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Shares of CHD stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.76. The company had a trading volume of 155,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,556. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $59.64 and a 52-week high of $80.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.10.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $1,355,478.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,623.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.6% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 71.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 75.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.