Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight comprises approximately 1.1% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.6% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 71.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 75.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHD stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.69. The stock had a trading volume of 103,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,556. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.64 and a 12-month high of $80.99. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

CHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price target on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.81.

In other news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $1,355,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,623.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

