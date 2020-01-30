Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 7,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $264,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,100,081.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total transaction of $226,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,598 shares of company stock valued at $27,083,603. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.92.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $2.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $152.92. 31,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,559. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Ltd has a 12-month low of $128.58 and a 12-month high of $162.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.03.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. Chubb had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.78%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.