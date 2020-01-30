Christopher Ross Anderson Acquires 39,000 Shares of Great Atlantic Resources Corp (CVE:GR) Stock

Great Atlantic Resources Corp (CVE:GR) Director Christopher Ross Anderson acquired 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$19,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,824,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$912,356.50.

Christopher Ross Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Great Atlantic Resources alerts:

On Friday, January 24th, Christopher Ross Anderson acquired 1,000 shares of Great Atlantic Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$500.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Christopher Ross Anderson acquired 11,000 shares of Great Atlantic Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$5,500.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Christopher Ross Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of Great Atlantic Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$1,000.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Christopher Ross Anderson acquired 43,500 shares of Great Atlantic Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$21,750.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Christopher Ross Anderson acquired 50,000 shares of Great Atlantic Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, with a total value of C$5,500.00.

On Friday, November 22nd, Christopher Ross Anderson acquired 10,500 shares of Great Atlantic Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$5,250.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Christopher Ross Anderson acquired 10,000 shares of Great Atlantic Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$5,000.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Christopher Ross Anderson acquired 24,500 shares of Great Atlantic Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$12,250.00.

Shares of CVE GR remained flat at $C$0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday. 16,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,814. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10. Great Atlantic Resources Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$0.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.77.

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Atlantic Canada. The company explores for gold, zinc, tungsten, and antimony, as well as copper, lead, and silver deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Keymet property located near Bathurst, northeast New Brunswick; and an interest in the Golden Promise property covering an area of 1000 hectares located in Newfoundland gold belt.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Great Atlantic Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Atlantic Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.