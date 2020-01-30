Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on the stock from $825.00 to $830.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill traded as high as $888.58 and last traded at $880.01, with a volume of 63321 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $879.30.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $970.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $880.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $825.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $829.77.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total value of $4,442,742.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,448,259.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total transaction of $609,019.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,656,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,543 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,996 over the last ninety days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $850.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $812.99. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 80.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.