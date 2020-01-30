CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCCGY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.62

CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCCGY) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.62 and last traded at $14.62, with a volume of 487 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.32.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.21.

China Communications Construction Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the infrastructure construction, infrastructure design, dredging, and other businesses. The company is involved in the construction of ports, roads and bridges, railways, municipal and environmental projects, etc.; and provision of infrastructure design services, including consulting and planning, feasibility study, survey and design, engineering consultancy, engineering measurement and technical research, project management, project supervision, general project contracting, compilation of industry standards and codes, etc.

