Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Ford Financial Group Inc.

Ford Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.8% of Ford Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Ford Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,366,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401,622 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,096,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $841,660,000 after buying an additional 58,570 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 22.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,482,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $650,218,000 after buying an additional 990,819 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,163,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $612,338,000 after buying an additional 123,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,346,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $396,901,000 after buying an additional 12,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $110.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $109.98 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.82. The firm has a market cap of $210.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.70%.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $1,798,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.87.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.