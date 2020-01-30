Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 86.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,366,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401,622 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,096,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $841,660,000 after purchasing an additional 58,570 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Chevron by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,482,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,218,000 after purchasing an additional 990,819 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,163,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $612,338,000 after acquiring an additional 123,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,346,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $396,901,000 after acquiring an additional 12,904 shares during the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.40. 8,379,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,035,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $109.06 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $210.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.82.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 57.70%.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.87.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.