Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.51

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 30996071 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHK. Imperial Capital cut their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $2.00 to $0.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $0.50 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $2.25 to $1.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.97.

The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Chesapeake Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert D. Lawler purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $45,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,133,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,301.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Brad Martin purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Insiders have purchased 570,681 shares of company stock valued at $477,184 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,526,780 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 60,770 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,490,567 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 325,800 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,221,317 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 404,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

